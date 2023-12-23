Anglers continue to take their boats out in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This time of year, ice houses dotting a frozen lake somewhere in the state are a pretty common site. But due to the weather, many anglers have brought their boats back out to cruise the open water.

“Unbelievable for this time of the year,” said Tom Eberle of Bismarck.

Anglers are revving their motors and cruising the open water, a dramatic change from last winter.

People like Eberle are used to braving the cold.

“The water temperature right now is 34.7 degrees,” said Eberle.

He said he started taking fishing seriously 35 years ago and tries to go out on his boat as much and as late in the season as he can.

“After Labor Day a lot of people put their boats away and that’s it. But then the fishermen that are diehards, if you will, are coming out and will come out as long as possible,” said Eberle.

The warmer temperatures are bringing out plenty of people.

“They got a little one over there,” said Eberle.

As Eberle trolls along and casts out a line, he said it feels almost like a form of meditation.

“Best part about fishing is just being able to get out in nature. It’s so beautiful out here, especially at this time of the year,” said Eberle.

It’s not just the weather that’s been nice for anglers this year.

“I’m sure this walleye had it in his mouth, probably right where the hook was, and when I put a little pressure let loose,” said Eberle.

There are plenty of fish too.

“It’s been phenomenal. And nice fish, a lot of the fish that are in the system right are really healthy and look good‚” said Eberle.

Eberle said as long as the weather is like this and the water is open, he’ll be out catching fish on his boat. And he didn’t leave empty-handed.

Eberle said the latest he’s ever had his boat out on the water was on January 1 back in 1998.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.