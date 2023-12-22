Update on Broadway Circle project following Project Bee closure

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The City of Minot is investigating Project Bee’s financial activities.

Jennifer Kleen, city public information officer, said it’s been three days since they got a tip about foul play with the organization’s spending of National Disaster Recovery funds.

The funds are for the Broadway Circle project, led by Project Bee.

Kleen said they’re working to collect all the facts before deciding on the next steps.

“We’re just making sure that people are taken care of while we’re gathering the answers we need,” said Kleen.

She said they’re being as efficient as possible.

