Unwanted dog ‘Link’ gets a second chance at a home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Animal Control picks up strays and takes care of them at the pound.

They put several of them up for adoption or the animals go to rescues.

Link came more than a year ago after his owners gave him up after an incident.

He quickly became part of the family at Animal Control.

After trying out many homes, he got a second chance at adoption last Sunday.

“After a year, it became his home. We were his people. Started playing with him, and he just melted, and it was okay. He has accepted you. He wants you. And it has been perfect ever since,” said Melisa Hilsendeger, one of the Community Service Officers at Bismarck Animal Control.

She says Link is adjusting to his home and is happy.

Animal Control tries to place dogs as soon as they can but because rescues are full, it’s hard to find them homes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.