Unwanted dog ‘Link’ gets a second chance at a home

Link the dog got a second chance at a home more than a year after his previous owners gave him...
Link the dog got a second chance at a home more than a year after his previous owners gave him up.(Bismarck Animal Control / KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Animal Control picks up strays and takes care of them at the pound.

They put several of them up for adoption or the animals go to rescues.

Link came more than a year ago after his owners gave him up after an incident.

He quickly became part of the family at Animal Control.

After trying out many homes, he got a second chance at adoption last Sunday.

“After a year, it became his home. We were his people. Started playing with him, and he just melted, and it was okay. He has accepted you. He wants you. And it has been perfect ever since,” said Melisa Hilsendeger, one of the Community Service Officers at Bismarck Animal Control.

She says Link is adjusting to his home and is happy.

Animal Control tries to place dogs as soon as they can but because rescues are full, it’s hard to find them homes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Spencer Olson got two deer for one while out bow hunting
Maddock, ND hunter tags two deer with one arrow
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
New charges for Ian Cramer regarding hospital damages

Latest News

Project Bee's six-family shelter while under construction.
Update on Broadway Circle project following Project Bee closure
Deputy Austin with Marty the elf and reindeer Randall
Morton County Deputy uses Elf on the Shelf to spread holiday cheer
Summit Attorneys and PSC Chairman Randy Christmann
Summit Carbon Solutions challenging county pipeline ordinances
The Bismarck Fire Department drops off toys
‘The Christmas Delivery Project’ provides presents for the Sanford Health Foundation