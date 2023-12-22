Ugly Christmas sweater sales going to YouthWorks

Minot, N.D (KMOT) - People seem to have enthusiasm for ugly sweaters, but one of the thrift shops in Minot is channeling the excitement to fundraise for local nonprofits.

Val Stadheim, the owner of Grow with Me, said they’ve been buying and selling ugly Christmas sweaters, and all the proceeds this year will go to Youth Works.

She said so far, they’ve raised about $1,000 from selling about 150 ugly sweaters.

“Some people will come in and buy five because they have to wear one every Monday or every Friday and they don’t want one of the same ones,” said Stadheim.

She said they’ll sell the sweaters in January if they still have any, however, they want to give the funds to Youth Works this year, so they can benefit from the twice-blessed campaign.

