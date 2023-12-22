Taco Bell still on track to build in Williston ‘Sooner rather than later’

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston announced two years ago fast-food restaurant Taco Bell would be coming to the Williston Square Development. City Administrator Shawn Wenko said despite rumors of cancellation, the franchise is still on track to open.

Wenko said while they were happy to get the news out as soon as possible, the reality was there was still a lot of work to be done behind the scenes to put things together. Wenko said the purchase of the property will be completed shortly and pre-construction talks are ongoing.

“They continue to work with our planning and zoning department and our building department on the proper permits, the proper layout and what some of the requirements are for construction of that facility,” said Wenko.

An exact timeline for construction has not been set.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see that sooner than later as far as construction goes on Taco Bell,” said Wenko.

Border Foods, a corporation operating more than 200 restaurants across the Midwest, will run the restaurant.

Taco Bell is expected to be near Slim Chickens and Genesis at Williston Square.

