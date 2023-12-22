Summit Carbon Solutions challenging county pipeline ordinances

Summit Attorneys and PSC Chairman Randy Christmann
Summit Attorneys and PSC Chairman Randy Christmann(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Summit Carbon Solutions is challenging two North Dakota counties that passed laws about pipeline setup requirements that differ from state law. The company said the state law supersedes those ordinances passed in Emmons and Burleigh counties.

Summit said the increased setback lines in the new ordinances are too restrictive and create an unreasonable burden because there is less land to run the pipeline on. The company also said the new laws were adopted long after the project was underway and are targeted at Summit.

“These counties have adapted standards and procedures that are different from the state, different from the federal government and even different from each other. Creating a burdensome patchwork of various and overlapping standards. This is not an efficient or effective way to promote state policy,” said Summit Attorney Bret Dublinske.

Burleigh County attorneys and the landowners said the ordinances are not directed at Summit but rather at all hazardous liquid pipelines. They also said the North Dakota Century Code gives counties the power to regulate properties.

“With that zoning ordinance that was passed in Burleigh County, there are multiple townships where that zoning ordinance does not apply, they would have to adopt their own. So there is still a pathway through Burleigh County outside of the Burleigh County zoning ordinance where Summit could reroute their pipeline,” said Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

In August, the Public Service Commission denied Summit’s route permit application. Summit is working on revising the application and resubmitting it.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Spencer Olson got two deer for one while out bow hunting
Maddock, ND hunter tags two deer with one arrow
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
New charges for Ian Cramer regarding hospital damages

Latest News

Deputy Austin with Marty the elf and reindeer Randall
Morton County Deputy uses Elf on the Shelf to spread holiday cheer
The Bismarck Fire Department drops off toys
‘The Christmas Delivery Project’ provides presents for the Sanford Health Foundation
Senator Steve Daines, R-MT
Sen. Steve Daines donates to Trump legal defense fund, calls CO ruling ‘Disgrace’
Corey Gardner appeared in court via Zoom
Restitution set for former Williston daycare provider