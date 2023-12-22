Summit Carbon Solutions challenging county pipeline ordinances

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Summit Carbon Solutions is challenging two North Dakota counties that passed laws about pipeline setup requirements that differ from state law. The company said the state law supersedes those ordinances passed in Emmons and Burleigh counties.

Summit said the increased setback lines in the new ordinances are too restrictive and create an unreasonable burden because there is less land to run the pipeline on. The company also said the new laws were adopted long after the project was underway and are targeted at Summit.

“These counties have adapted standards and procedures that are different from the state, different from the federal government and even different from each other. Creating a burdensome patchwork of various and overlapping standards. This is not an efficient or effective way to promote state policy,” said Summit Attorney Bret Dublinske.

Burleigh County attorneys and the landowners said the ordinances are not directed at Summit but rather at all hazardous liquid pipelines. They also said the North Dakota Century Code gives counties the power to regulate properties.

“With that zoning ordinance that was passed in Burleigh County, there are multiple townships where that zoning ordinance does not apply, they would have to adopt their own. So there is still a pathway through Burleigh County outside of the Burleigh County zoning ordinance where Summit could reroute their pipeline,” said Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

In August, the Public Service Commission denied Summit’s route permit application. Summit is working on revising the application and resubmitting it.

