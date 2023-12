BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Census Bureau estimates show North Dakota reached another record-high population in July, with 783,926 residents.

That’s a gain of more than 111,000 since the 2010 census.

Governor Burgum attributes the growth to the state building healthy, vibrant communities, cutting taxes and supporting economic development.

