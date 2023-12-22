Spinning a giant yarn: it takes giant needles to make cozy blankets

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFYR) - Kids are intrigued by the biggest gift under the Christmas tree.

A Crookston, Minnesota, crafter has lots of experience creating some of the holiday season’s largest presents.

Soft and warm blankets are commonly given as presents at Christmas. Comforters come in lots of different shapes and sizes.

For folks who want to gift wrap an enormous oversized afghan, Sweater Weather Decor lets you go big.

The amount of yarn Katelyn Stegman knits into a single blanket is the equivalent of the length of two football fields of cotton fiber.

“The big needles are kind of my thing,” said Stegman.

Stegman attends several craft fairs during the holiday season, and customers who come by her booth are amazed by her larger-than-life merchandise.

“A lot of people say ‘Oh, are those your needles?’ And We’ll tell them ‘Yep, those are my needles.’ And they’re like ‘Get out!’” said Stegman.

Once customers realize she’s not pulling the wool over their eyes, they cozy up to her blankets.

“My small knit-stitch is a really good seller because it’s the perfect size for putting on the couch and just snuggling up with a movie or something,” said Stegman.

Stegman said that because her needles are three feet long, she can’t sit on a couch, chair or bed when she knits her oversized blankets since the needles get caught.

“I have to sit on the ground. And so I figured out if I put this little ball on the end, it glides on the rug a lot better, and it doesn’t get caught on the fibers,” said Stegman.

Her biggest blanket was eight feet by ten feet, but smaller sizes are perfect for pets, according to her customers.

“My little dog would love that, or my cat would just lay right on that,” said Stegman.

Pet blankets range in price from $30-$90 and super-sized human comforters cost between $120-$200.

Stegman said it takes her three to ten hours to complete a project, but don’t worry about her running out of material for the holidays, she said she’ll just knit more.

If you’re interested in seeing her large inventory of blankets, check out her Etsy page, Sweater Weather Decor.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.