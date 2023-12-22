Saints boys Basketball

St. Mary's Boys Basketball
St. Mary's Boys Basketball(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the big benefits for the Bismarck-Mandan teams in the WDA is not having to leave the metro for a large number of your conference games. Case in point, tonight it is St.Mary’s at Bismarck High.

The Saints picked up their first win of the season earlier this week against Jamestown. It might not be a coincidence that they have one of their top scorers back in the line-up.

“The first few games we didn’t have Christian (Benning). He’s been back the last couple of games, which has been a big boost for us especially offensively, but I think our guys started to find out how hard we have to play and how hard we have guard defensively to stay in games, whether he’s in the floor for us or not‚” said BJ Etzold, St. Mary’s head coach. “We had a couple of tight ones to start with with Shanley and Horace that could have went either way and we just fell a little bit short. So I think with our guys with a lot of new varsity experience, it’s going back and watching the film and seeing the little things that we can take care of so it doesn’t come down to one last possession at the end of the game for us.”

Christian Benning, St. Mary’s sophomore, hit six three-pointers and ended with 33 points in the win over the Blue Jays.

Benning said it certainly helps when the first couple go down, but passing is still the key.

“Once we get the ball moving back and forth on the third side, we’re really efficient, and I think great defense leads to our good offense, so just getting good stops,” said Benning.

