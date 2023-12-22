Report: District 23 Republican Rep arrested for DUI citation

Bodycam footage of Rep. Nico Rios (R-Williston)
Bodycam footage of Rep. Nico Rios (R-Williston)(Courtesy Williston Police Department)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A state representative from Williston was arrested last week after receiving a DUI citation from the Williston Police Department.

A report by the Williston Police Department says Rep. Nico Rios (R-Williston) was stopped on December 15 because his vehicle was swerving. The officer stated Rios had an open beer bottle in his rear driver-side door and Rios had slurred speech.

According to the officer, when asked to do a screening test, Rios refused and became verbally abusive, resulting in his arrest.

“[Rios] was verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory towards [the officer] for the entire duration of the incident following roadside testing,” the report says.

Rios was issued a citation for DUI, DUI refusal and having an open container. A court date is set for January 4 at 9:30 a.m.

On December 18, Rios put a statement on his X account, apologizing for his actions.

“This past weekend, I had a few too many drinks at a Christmas party, made the mistake of driving home and received a DUI. I’m deeply embarrassed as this is not how I want to represent the people. My terrible decisions that night will not hinder my ability to represent and fight for the people of District 23. I’m deeply sorry and regretful for my actions,” said Rios.

Rios was first elected to the state legislature in 2022 following the creation of District 23, which covers parts of Williston, Trenton and Buford.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Bis Depot Rendering
Bismarck Depot owner shares updates on future tenants and renovations
Spencer Olson got two deer for one while out bow hunting
Maddock, ND hunter tags two deer with one arrow
Williston Basin School District #7.
Staff removed after possible abuse at Wilkinson Elementary School
Coy Okeson
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan's Coy Okeson

Latest News

Profits from ugly Christmas sweater sales at Grow with Me thrift store will go to YouthWorks
Ugly Christmas sweater sales going to YouthWorks
Dakota Access Pipeline
ND State Superintendent of Schools warns of negative impact on public schools over potential DAPL shutdown
Taco Bell coming to Williston
Taco Bell still on track to build in Williston ‘Sooner rather than later’
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/21/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/21/2023