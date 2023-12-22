ND State Superintendent of Schools warns of negative impact on public schools over potential DAPL shutdown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The United States Corps. of Engineers is putting together an Environmental Impact Statement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, which could result in a shutdown. Supporters of the pipeline argue a shutdown would have devastating impacts, even on things like the public school system.

State Superintendent of Schools Kirsten Baesler said a shutdown would significantly reduce oil tax revenue that helps fund public schools. Baesler adds that the funding appropriated to schools over the biennium would be in jeopardy.

“Not sure how the Department of Public Instruction would be able to meet its obligation for the rest of this school year and the next. We depend on that revenue, and without it, I’m not sure how we would be able to continue to keep our obligation that the legislature made to our schools in 2023,” said Baseler.

The legislature approved nearly $2.4 billion in education for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. About $500 million of that amount comes from the Common Schools Trust Fund, which relies on oil and gas revenues.

Opponents of the pipeline argue a possible spill would contaminate the water supply.

The Corps is still working on the EIS following public comment.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.