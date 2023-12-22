Morton County Deputy uses Elf on the Shelf to spread holiday cheer

Deputy Austin with Marty the elf and reindeer Randall
Deputy Austin with Marty the elf and reindeer Randall(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Elf on the Shelf Christmas tradition started in 2005 and since then, more than 17 million elves have been adopted, including one by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

Marty the elf might look like an odd partner for Morton County Deputy Scott Austin, but he said they work well together, well, most of the time...

“Just a matter of fact, the other day, I got a citation from Marty for drinking too much coffee,” said Deputy Austin.

Deputy Austin uses Marty and his brand new reindeer, Randall, to help spread joy during the holidays on Facebook.

“He shows me how to do some Christmas cheer, and I show him some police work,” said Deputy Austin.

Deputy Austin takes the pair on the job and chronicles every adventure. Marty looks for good deeds, helps decorate and even investigates the Wet Bandits from the ‘Home Alone’ movie series.

“Us as law enforcement also have a humor side, a fun side,” said Deputy Austin.

Deputy Austin said Marty and Randall help him make connections in the community.

“Even though we’re, you know, business, it’s also fun. And there are times to spread that good Christmas cheer,” said Deputy Austin.

Deputy Austin said Marty and Randall will report back to Santa that Morton County is on the nice list.

Deputy Austin has worked with Marty for the past three years and loves all the positive reactions.

He also made a custom deputy’s uniform for the elf.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Spencer Olson got two deer for one while out bow hunting
Maddock, ND hunter tags two deer with one arrow
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
New charges for Ian Cramer regarding hospital damages

Latest News

Summit Attorneys and PSC Chairman Randy Christmann
Summit Carbon Solutions challenging county pipeline ordinances
The Bismarck Fire Department drops off toys
‘The Christmas Delivery Project’ provides presents for the Sanford Health Foundation
Senator Steve Daines, R-MT
Sen. Steve Daines donates to Trump legal defense fund, calls CO ruling ‘Disgrace’
Corey Gardner appeared in court via Zoom
Restitution set for former Williston daycare provider