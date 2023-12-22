Coin worth $2,500 found in Valley City Red Kettle

By Steve Urness
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The 2023 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is about to wrap up another year of collections in Valley City.

Salvation Army Spokesman Lee Isensee said he found something very special in one of the kettles-- a 1 oz. gold coin valued at nearly $2,500.

Isensee wanted to thank all of the volunteer bell ringers who helped ring the bell in Valley City at Petro Serve USA and Leevers Foods.

He also wanted to thank all the businesses and individuals for their continued support of the Barnes County Red Kettle Campaign.

