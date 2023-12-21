Those Who Serve: Adopt an Airman program gives Air Force members a home away from home

Those Who Serve (sponsored by FirstLight Home Care)
Those Who Serve (sponsored by FirstLight Home Care)(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot Air Force Base has brought many Air Force members to the Magic City.

In this week’s Those Who Serve, we’re highlighting a relatively new program that helps first-year Air Force members feel at home when they’re far away from home.

Keli Rosselli-Sullivan, workforce development and military liaison with Minot Chamber EDC, said two years ago they started a program called “Adopt an Airman.”

She said Air Force men and women will still live on base, but when they venture off it, they’ll have the opportunity to connect with a host family.

She said several first-years are hoping to be matched.

“We want them to feel a sense of the Minot community and have a family in the Minot community, away from their family that they can’t be with, and they’re young airmen and they’re homesick,” said Rosselli-Sullivan.

Anyone in Minot or surrounding towns can be a host.

Find out more on MACEDC’s website or call 701-852-6000.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Spencer Olson got two deer for one while out bow hunting
Maddock, ND hunter tags two deer with one arrow
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
New charges for Ian Cramer regarding hospital damages

Latest News

Another change to the guidelines is the application process. Who to contact now varies...
City of Minot expands MAGIC Funds guidelines
Williston Basin School District #7.
Staff removed after possible abuse at Wilkinson Elementary School
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 12/21/2023
First News at Ten
On The Brink: a cappella quartet spreads holiday cheer