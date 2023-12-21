Those Who Serve: Adopt an Airman program gives Air Force members a home away from home

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot Air Force Base has brought many Air Force members to the Magic City.

In this week’s Those Who Serve, we’re highlighting a relatively new program that helps first-year Air Force members feel at home when they’re far away from home.

Keli Rosselli-Sullivan, workforce development and military liaison with Minot Chamber EDC, said two years ago they started a program called “Adopt an Airman.”

She said Air Force men and women will still live on base, but when they venture off it, they’ll have the opportunity to connect with a host family.

She said several first-years are hoping to be matched.

“We want them to feel a sense of the Minot community and have a family in the Minot community, away from their family that they can’t be with, and they’re young airmen and they’re homesick,” said Rosselli-Sullivan.

Anyone in Minot or surrounding towns can be a host.

Find out more on MACEDC’s website or call 701-852-6000.

