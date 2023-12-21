Staff removed after possible abuse at Wilkinson Elementary School

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) –December 20 Williston Basin School District says it found out about students possibly being physically and psychologically abused by staff at Wilkinson Elementary School.

It says staff members involved are from both District #7 and the WilMac Multidistrict Special Education Unit.

The accused staff were immediately removed from their positions pending the results of the investigation.

Williston Police are also investigating.

Williston Basin District # 7 said in a statement “The safety of students is of utmost importance to WBSD7 and WilMac. We are dedicated to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment. We will continue to work with the Williston Police Department and other agencies throughout this process.”

