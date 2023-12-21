Sports Spotlight: Jayden Wiest

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s safe to say that Mandan senior guard Jayden Wiest comes from a basketball family.

“With both my parents playing basketball, my dad coaching basketball and both my older brothers playing basketball, I’ve just always been around it since a little kid,” said Wiest.

Wiest has been starting for the Braves since she was a freshman. It was the same season that Head Coach Shaun Anderson took charge of the program.

“Jayden is one of the hardest workers I’ve been around in the gym. She’s one of those girls who’s going to go home and watch hours upon hours of film. She sees the court well, she just does the little things really well, and then she just works her tail off. She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,” said Anderson.

Wiest missed the entirety of her sophomore year with a torn ACL. After all that time away, she rebounded by having a stellar junior season with the Braves, leading her team with over 12.5 points and 3.5 assists per game.

“I mean, in her first game back, I think she had 26 points, or something like that, and 6 or 7 assists. They asked me, ‘Were you surprised?’ And I said, ‘I knew she was capable of it, but it surprised me.’ She’s just such a competitor and wants to win, so, I mean, seeing the way she worked every day at practice that year, it proves a lot of her character and the type of kid she is,” said Anderson.

“From sitting out for a whole year, you got to see a lot of different perspectives and viewpoints, just from watching practices and watching the games. I learned a lot doing that. Then just being able to play again, I felt a lot stronger, a lot quicker coming back after my knee injury too,” said Wiest.

As someone who’s been a part of the program for the same amount of time as its head coach, the leadership and experience Wiest offers is hard to come by.

“It’s just been very special for me to have a kid that I’ve been able to rely on like that. We have a good relationship on the court, off the court. We see things the same. It’s been really special, and she’s been a great example of what the younger kids need to look up to,” said Anderson.

Wiest plans to spend her college years playing basketball for the University of Jamestown.

