SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan's Coy Okeson

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Coy Okeson may start practice on the hardwood...

“I’m usually in a rush, because everybody’s already in there getting warmed up when I get there,” said Coy, a senior at Bishop Ryan.

But he always finds his way back to the mat.

“What kind of better leader can you really ask for,” said Conner Ledoux, the Bishop Ryan wrestling coach.

It’s the things we do for love: Bishop Ryan’s state champion wrestler and football captain will live on forever in the halls of his school.

“He’s probably one of the great Lion athletes to ever walk around here,” said Drew Zwak, a junior at BRCS.

At the same time, he is trying to make sure someone else lives on forever.

“It was one of those surreal moments (when you wonder) is this kind of a joke thing or not, but yeah, it was. There’s definitely a moment I won’t forget,” said Ledoux.

Coy’s older brother, Corbin, passed away suddenly last February.

“If he were to watch me do everything, I better do it with all my effort for him. Because I knew he’d want me to succeed and everything,” said Coy.

Coy never saw his brother’s death as a burden.

“It’s more motivation, I’d say. When Corbin died, it just motivates me to be better every day for him,” said Coy.

Two weeks before he passed, Corbin got to see his brother do something he never did… win a state championship.

“(Corbin) was always so close on that like you know being like kind of a favorite the last year and everything and never quite got to the top of the podium, but to see how proud he was of his brother, that was almost just as special to me as seeing Coy get his state title,” said Ledoux.

Corbin coached Coy, and their younger brother Cade.

“It felt really good. He definitely contributed to that title a lot to make him a lot better,” said Cade Okeson, a sophomore at BRCS.

“Everyone’s going to go through stuff. Probably not as hard as that. He knows his brother is watching over him. And wants him to keep going and have fun with his life and try as many things as he can,” said Brody Bosch, the BRCS boys basketball coach.

In seventh grade, Coy experienced a health scare of his own.

“I’d throw up at night and it was like, coffee grounds was what it looked like. But it was blood. We didn’t know it was blood,” said Coy.

An acid reflux issue turned into internal bleeding.

“I had to get like nine units of blood. I lost almost all of it, had to get flown to Fargo,” said Coy.

His comeback has inspired others

“His life was in question that for that period, and it’s remarkable to come back he’s made and how he’s gotten so big in so little time. It’s all that work he puts in,” said Drew.

“He’s a good athlete, but he’s even better human and just been able to look up to a guy who’s you know, sincere and nice and everything he does... that’s amazing too, but at the end of the day, it’s just Coy. He’s just a large human who is really nice and has a big soul and he’s just a good person to be around,” said Jett Lundeen, a junior at BRCS.

Coy’s story will be remembered as one of resilience, strength, and love.

Coy signed to play football at North Dakota State on Wednesday, where he plans to study engineering.

