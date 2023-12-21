Sen. Steve Daines donates to Trump legal defense fund, calls CO ruling ‘Disgrace’

Senator Steve Daines, R-MT
Senator Steve Daines, R-MT(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KUMV) - Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said he donated to former President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund following the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify him from the ballot.

A press release said Daines contributed $5,000 from his National Republican Senatorial Committee leadership PAC Thursday. Daines serves as the committee’s chairman.

“What happened in Colorado was a disgrace to our country and our democracy. Democrats are using an underhanded strategy of legal warfare and election interference to take President Trump out because they know Joe Biden’s record of open borders, high prices and out-of-control crime is indefensible. I’m proud to stand with President Trump as he fights to Make America Great Again,” said Daines in a statement.

Daines and the committee plan to file a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court asking them to reverse the decision.

