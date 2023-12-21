Restitution set for former Williston daycare provider

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A former Williston daycare provider has been ordered to pay restitution for harming a child in 2019.

Corey Gardner ran an unlicensed daycare and was found guilty of child abuse last year after a two-month-old in her care sustained several injuries.

Northwest District Court Judge Chas Neff Jr. ordered Gardner to pay more than $22,000 in damages to the family. The decision came after a discussion on whether some travel and moving costs were appropriate to be added.

“The court feels that this is all directly related and reasonable at this point and time. By preponderance of the evidence, the state has proven their restitution,” said Neff Jr.

Gardner is serving five more years in prison.

Neff Jr. said the parties will have to get together and decide whether they want Gardner to start paying now through her income earned at the Dakota Women’s Correctional Center or when she is released on probation.

