Project Bee closes due to ongoing financial investigation

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – People seeking shelter might not have Project Bee to go to for an undisclosed amount of time.

Their homeless shelter in downtown Minot had a note saying they were closed as of December 20.

Several people on social media have reported being asked to leave unexpectedly recently.

Chris Plank, NDR grant manager for the city, said they’re investigating to make sure federal funds to the organization were spent correctly, so they can continue funding the project.

“We are in the process of gathering information after we were notified of potential alleged internal financial concerns for Project Bee,” said Plank.

He said the city is also working with other nonprofits to possibly help meet some of the needs of people who are seeking shelter.

