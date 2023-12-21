Minot City Council votes to discontinue Human Relations Committee

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Human Relations Committee was discontinued at Minot’s City Council meeting on Monday.

The committee spent a few months combing through line by line, revising the original ordinance.

During these months, they also debated what it would look like to function as a group in advising the City Council on overlooked or breached human and civil rights.

Scott Burlingame, co-chair on the Human Relations Committee, voted to delete the ordinance they’d worked on. He said he has reservations about the Human Relations Committee as a sound venue to carry out its own goals.

“I believe that we need active places for folks to be able to tell their stories. At this point, I’m not sure that this ordinance proposal is the right place,” said Burlingame.

Denise Dykeman, a Human Relations Committee member, voted to keep and reinstate their updated ordinance at the last Human Relations Committee meeting.

She said at Monday’s council meeting, her goals for the committee were to share ideas on diversity and equity, help recruit a more diverse workforce to Minot and decrease bias.

“I hoped we could partner with members of our community who are not currently represented well in city and state leadership and hear their ideas and challenges,” said Dykeman.

The original and revised ordinance will be deleted if the City Council votes in that direction at the next two meetings.

Denise Dykeman's vision (KMOT)

