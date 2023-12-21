First day of winter has the least daylight, but not the latest sunrise, earliest sunset of the year | Morse Code of Weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter begins Thursday and that means it has the least daylight of the year, but it won’t feature our latest sunrise and earliest sunset.

Winter solstice occurs when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun and features the least daylight of the year (KFYR)

We’ll only see about eight and a half hours of daylight on the winter solstice, but our earliest sunset occurred on December 10 and 11 and our latest sunrise is still yet to come, on January 1 and 2.

Earliest sunset and latest sunrise are offset from the first day of winter (KFYR)

Our clocks and the sun don’t line up, which impacts our sunrise and sunset times, because of two main reasons.

The tilt of the Earth and our elliptical orbit around the sun change the length of our solar day, which is defined as how long it takes for the sun to be directly overhead from one day to the next.

A solar day, which is defined as how long it takes for the sun to be directly overhead from day to the next. (KFYR)

With our rotation and orbit, the Earth has to make slightly more than one turn to line up with the sun from day to day.

And since our orbit around the sun is oval-shaped, we’re closer to the sun now and traveling faster than in the summer, which affects the length of our solar day.

This contributes to our solar day being slightly more than 24 hours long around the first day of winter, and therefore, our sun being directly overhead at a slightly later clock time each day.

This makes our sunrises and sunsets offset only by a few minutes, but you might have noticed this quirk.

Sunsets are about two minutes later now than they were about a week and a half ago, and sunrises are going to be about three minutes later in a couple of weeks than they are now.

Sunset times on December 10 & 11 (when they were at their earliest) to the first day of winter (December 21), when sunsets are a bit later (KFYR)

Sunrise times for the first day of winter (December 21) to January 1 & 2 when sunrise is at its latest point. (KFYR)

Latitude, or the distance from the equator, also determines when our earliest sunset and latest sunrise of the year occur. If we were farther south, our earliest sunset and latest sunrise would be further displaced from the first day of winter.

Earliest sunset date based on latitude (KFYR)

Latest sunrise date based on latitude (KFYR)

While this all might be a little complicated, it’s interesting how the sun changes its position in our sky throughout the year because of how Earth is tilted and the path we’re traveling through space.

Despite our latest sunrise and earliest sunset being offset from the first day of winter, we’ll start gaining a few seconds of daylight after Thursday and all the way through spring.

Sunrise and sunset times in Bismarck — daylight starts to increase after the winter solstice on December 21, but the latest sunrise of the year occurs on January 1. (KFYR)

