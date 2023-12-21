Eggnog chugging contest at Park Christian School in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Seven students lined up to compete in The Park Christian School’s annual eggnog chugging contest, but only one was crowned the true champion.

The school’s holiday tradition of who can chug a quart of eggnog the fastest has been around for years.

As the Park Christian student’s cheered contestants on, 9th grader Jayden Hanson downed his eggnog within seconds, becoming the 2023 champion.

Hanson won the contest back in 2022 and ironically says, “I don’t even like eggnog. It kind of grosses me out.”

As for his method, he mentions, “You just have to go quick, don’t look at other people, and stand right in front of the big bottles. Easy.”

