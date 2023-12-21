Eggnog chugging contest at Park Christian School in Moorhead

Eggnog Chugging Champion 2023
Eggnog Chugging Champion 2023(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Seven students lined up to compete in The Park Christian School’s annual eggnog chugging contest, but only one was crowned the true champion.

The school’s holiday tradition of who can chug a quart of eggnog the fastest has been around for years.

As the Park Christian student’s cheered contestants on, 9th grader Jayden Hanson downed his eggnog within seconds, becoming the 2023 champion.

Hanson won the contest back in 2022 and ironically says, “I don’t even like eggnog. It kind of grosses me out.”

As for his method, he mentions, “You just have to go quick, don’t look at other people, and stand right in front of the big bottles. Easy.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Bis Depot Rendering
Bismarck Depot owner shares updates on future tenants and renovations
Spencer Olson got two deer for one while out bow hunting
Maddock, ND hunter tags two deer with one arrow
Williston Basin School District #7.
Staff removed after possible abuse at Wilkinson Elementary School
Coy Okeson
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan's Coy Okeson

Latest News

Bodycam footage of Rep. Nico Rios (R-Williston)
Report: District 23 Republican Rep arrested for DUI citation
Profits from ugly Christmas sweater sales at Grow with Me thrift store will go to YouthWorks
Ugly Christmas sweater sales going to YouthWorks
Dakota Access Pipeline
ND State Superintendent of Schools warns of negative impact on public schools over potential DAPL shutdown
Taco Bell coming to Williston
Taco Bell still on track to build in Williston ‘Sooner rather than later’
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/21/2023