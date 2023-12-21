City of Minot expands MAGIC Funds guidelines

Another change to the guidelines is the application process. Who to contact now varies...
Another change to the guidelines is the application process. Who to contact now varies depending on the business.(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The city of Minot updated the MAGIC Funds guidelines to help local businesses increase their economic impact.

City Manager Harold Stewart said the guidelines are outdated because the economy has significantly changed.

He said it’s going to continue to support job growth in the primary sector in areas such as industrial manufacturing, but now those funds may be used towards businesses and endeavors in other sectors, too.

“The big thing is trying to make that money be put to work, so it’s not just being collected and sitting and getting bigger and bigger, but we’re actually putting it to work to strengthen our economic vitality,” said Stewart.

Another change to the guidelines is the application process. Who to contact now varies depending on the business.

