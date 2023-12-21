‘The Christmas Delivery Project’ provides presents for the Sanford Health Foundation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department partnered with businesses to provide toys and funding for the Sanford Health Foundation.

Throughout the year, child life specialists give out presents and gift cards to kids and their families.

The presents are used for holidays and birthdays or if they just need some cheering up.

“It is an honor for us to be able to do it. We are very appreciative of all the businesses that allow us to do this and help us to do this. We can reach those kids that may be going through difficult times because of different reasons,” said Captain Luke Teagle.

Around 300 gifts will be distributed throughout the year.

This is the 10th year the Bismarck Fire Department has done this.

