Cattle feed management during winter

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Apart from the October blizzard, this winter has been mild by North Dakota standards.

NDSU Extension Agent Paige Brummund said because the season has been on the warmer side, ranchers don’t have to feed cattle as much as they would with colder temperatures.

She said not only do cattle need more hay, but they need higher quality feed too especially when they’re calving.

“We do recommend that producers test their hay, send it to the lab, and use those test results to formulate the best ration for their livestock,” said Brummund.

She said NDSU rents out hay probes for nothing but a deposit, and that deposit is given back when the hay probe is returned.

