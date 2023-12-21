On The Brink: a cappella quartet spreads holiday cheer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The On The Brink a cappella quartet spread holiday cheer on Wednesday.

The four women made 17 stops from nursing homes to hospitals to wherever they were asked to show up.

This was the group’s first year singing Christmas Grams.

They have been doing Valentine Grams for 15 years, and they do it for free.

One of their stops today was for front desk staff at Sanford Hospital.

“When we first came up with the idea, we were thinking of people who probably have everything they need, and you just get tired of giving stuff all the time. And we thought ‘What a great way to create a lasting memory,’” said Carol Kurtz, singer.

She said it brings as much joy to them as it does to the people they sing to.

They hope to do it again next year.

The group can be reached on their Facebook page: On the Brink.

