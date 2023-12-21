Bismarck Depot owner shares updates on future tenants and renovations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The new owner of the Bismarck Depot, Cam Knutson, said renovations are shaping up and so are talks with potential tenants.

Knutson said the goal is to preserve the building’s history while revitalizing the space.

He shared updated renderings for our viewers to get a sneak peek.

He said the upstairs portion has been completely gutted to make way for an office space with a new, custom layout, which will be complete by April 2024 or sooner.

Knutson said he’s in talks with a few different entities for the main level. He said the space will most likely be occupied by some sort of restaurant on the west side and another consumer-focused business on the east.

He said the office space plans to announce its involvement in the coming weeks, while the downstairs tenants will likely announce operations in a few months.

“I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made. We really dug into it over the last couple of months here, and I think we’ll get a lot further over the next few months that are coming up. Ultimately, it’s a concept that I think would be a great fit for the space, and I’m very excited about the group that we’re in discussions with. I think they would do a phenomenal job,” said Knutson.

One of the things Knutson said he’s most excited to share with the public is the restructuring of the parking lot. He said the more than $1 million project will still offer ample parking while also providing a space for community entertainment, like outdoor festivals, live music and other events.

He said the City of Bismarck approved the new site plan, complete with new patios, lighting and landscaping, in late fall of 2023. He said they’re ready to demolish the existing lot this spring to start the buildout.

