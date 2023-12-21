Bismarck Cancer Center staff spreads holiday cheer to patients and coworkers through music

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holiday cheer was alive and well at the Bismarck Cancer Center Thursday afternoon.

Staff members there decided to take some time out of their busy schedules and play some music for patients.

The group of talent included a physician, nurse, scribe and a faculty member.

They said they didn’t know each of them was so musically inclined, but once they found out, they knew it was time to put on a show.

This was the first year they played together for their patients and coworkers. Staff said they’d been practicing for several weeks to make sure they were tuned up and ready to go.

It seems like their hard work paid off as smiles from those who heard them filled the halls.

