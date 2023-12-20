UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Alexander bond vote fails in 50-50 split

Alexander bond vote fails in 50-50 split.
Alexander bond vote fails in 50-50 split.(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 20, 2023
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - The Alexander School District’s bond referendum failed according to unofficial results.

The vote tally Wednesday morning shows 89 voters in support and 89 against. School bonds require at least 60 percent of the vote to pass.

The bond was for $9 million, which would have been used with a $10 million grant from McKenzie County to build new classrooms and expand areas like the cafeteria and kitchen.

A previous vote for $15.5 million in January failed 107 to 59.

Superintendent Leslie Bieber said the board will weigh their available options.

“They know we need more classrooms, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and say ok, how do we continue with the positive environment here in Alexander Public Schools with the funds we have,” said Bieber.

The votes will be canvassed January 1. A special board meeting to discuss future plans is scheduled for January 9.

