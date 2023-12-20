Three Republican incumbents announce re-election campaigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, three Republican incumbents announced their intentions to run for office.

The candidates are State Auditor Josh Gallion, State Treasurer Thomas Beadle and Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann.

The NDGOP says these three candidates decided to synchronize their campaigns as they have a shared dedication to the values and platform upheld by the North Dakota Republican Party.

The Party says these three officials with diverse responsibilities and from opposite sides of the Missouri River underscored the NDGOP’s commitment to a collaborative approach to party functions and governance.

