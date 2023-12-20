Santa Store helps Mandan Middle School students shop for their families

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Middle school students may not carry around much money, so it can be difficult to go Christmas shopping.

The Santa Store in the Brave Center is giving Mandan Middle School students the chance to go Christmas shopping.

The store is run by the Four Directions Club, which teaches Native American Culture.

The club members collected donations and wrapping supplies.

Students are paired with high schoolers to help them shop for their families and themselves.

“It provides for our kiddos who might not get to be able to get to a store to get gifts for their families or don’t maybe have the money, but they’re still able to have a shopping experience. And the wrapping and all of that together, so that they can get gifts for their families so everyone can have a good Christmas,” said Tamara Waters-Wheeler, school psychologist advisor at MHS Four Directions Club.

The leftovers will be donated or saved for next year.

