Santa Store helps Mandan Middle School students shop for their families

Christmas store at Mandan Middle School
Christmas store at Mandan Middle School(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Middle school students may not carry around much money, so it can be difficult to go Christmas shopping.

The Santa Store in the Brave Center is giving Mandan Middle School students the chance to go Christmas shopping.

The store is run by the Four Directions Club, which teaches Native American Culture.

The club members collected donations and wrapping supplies.

Students are paired with high schoolers to help them shop for their families and themselves.

“It provides for our kiddos who might not get to be able to get to a store to get gifts for their families or don’t maybe have the money, but they’re still able to have a shopping experience. And the wrapping and all of that together, so that they can get gifts for their families so everyone can have a good Christmas,” said Tamara Waters-Wheeler, school psychologist advisor at MHS Four Directions Club.

The leftovers will be donated or saved for next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Two injured in trailer home fire in Bismarck
Two injured in trailer home fire in Bismarck
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Dennis Belgarde
UPDATE: Mandan Police locate missing 72-year-old man

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: Jayden Wiest
Sports Spotlight: Jayden Wiest
A North Dakota Courtroom
Red River Women’s Clinic and doctors ask for temporary ban on updated abortion law
Honor the Heroes Awards Ceremony
The City of Fargo honors first responders involved in July 14 Officer shooting
Council President Kjell Vassen is now the Mayor of Crosby
Crosby City Council President appointed Mayor