Rugby High School receives Blue Ribbon designation

RUGBY, N.D (KMOT) - The Department of Education has designated Rugby High School a Blue Ribbon School based on its overall academic excellence.

Class is in session and students are working with their hands and working out a problem. Not everyone is over the moon to go to school, though.

“Waking up in the morning— it’s the hardest part,” said Ashley Dibble, a student.

Some students look forward to seeing their friends the most.

“I wish that lunch was way longer because I would love to have way more time to talk to all my friends,” said Rylah Hager, another student.

Students can have classes that challenge them.

“I personally don’t study as much as I probably should,” said Jenner Johnson, yet another student.

Despite students’ habits and preferences, the school is academically thriving according to the Department of Education.

Science teacher Levi Lemer said students learn even if it doesn’t look like it.

“The time they put in, even just paying attention in class, it is a form of studying,” said Lemer.

Special Ed teacher Breanne Welk said although she doesn’t teach a subject, the school’s culture and climate contribute to overall academic excellence.

“If this is a good place to be, it’s a good place to learn,” said Welk.

Lemer said he wasn’t surprised that the school is now a Blue Ribbon recipient because the students work hard, but they’re not just hitting the books. He said teachers also spend a lot of time building solid, foundational relationships with students.

“I think that does play a part in creating that buy-in for kids wanting to learn and do better,” said Lemer.

Welk said she and other teachers mentor a small group of students for a period every Wednesday before the end of the school day.

“It’s a great time to bond and work together on different things and talk about difficult things too,” said Welk.

Congrats, Rugby High School!

The school is one of more than 9,000 schools across the nation to receive the Blue Ribbon award.

