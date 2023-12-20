Red River Women’s Clinic and doctors ask for temporary ban on updated abortion law

A North Dakota Courtroom
A North Dakota Courtroom(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a year and a half since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which triggered an abortion ban here in North Dakota.

In March, the state Supreme Court blocked the ban while the issue plays out in court. In the meantime, state lawmakers revised the law to include some modifications.

On Wednesday, lawyers for the Red River Women’s Clinic and several doctors asked South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick to temporarily block a revised abortion ban that was enacted in April.

Back in March, the state Supreme Court said the original law could be blocked while the lawsuit played out, but the clinic said the new statute needs to be stopped too.

“There is no state interest in enforcing a law in a manner that infringes on its citizens’ fundamental rights,” said attorney for the clinic and lawyers Meetra Mehdizaden.

The State said the amended language now gives more protections to abortions such as allowing treatment for ectopic and molar pregnancies and rape and incest within the first six weeks.

“So it expanded serious health risks. This passed with an overwhelming majority,” said attorney for the state Daniel Gaustad.

Lawyers for the clinic said damage is still happening. They said doctors are wary of performing abortions even when there are serious health complications because of the vague law.

“A hostile prosecutor will always be able to find an expert who’s willing to question a physician’s reliance on the exception, and to say that the physician should not have provided an abortion,” said Mehdizaden.

The State said some of the plaintiffs no longer practice in North Dakota, which makes the lawsuit ineffective. They also said Red River is asking the judge to modify the law, which can only be done by the people who wrote it.

“They are not asking you to restrain anything, they are asking you to rewrite the law. This court is not allowed to do that,” said Gaustad.

The clinic moved from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota in August of 2022.

The trial for the case is scheduled for August.

