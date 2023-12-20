North Dakota Class-AA Basketball Polls hold steady

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is no change in the top five of the Class-AA Boys basketball poll, but that is not to say there is consensus among the voters of the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association because four of the five teams got first-place consideration.

Fargo North is tops in the boys’ poll and Minot remains number one in the girls’ poll.

Girls’ Class-AA Basketball Poll

Minot (16) — 6-0 Record — 88 pts. — Last Week: 1st Fargo Davies — 4-0 Record — 63 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Century (2) — 7-0 Record — 51 pts. — Last Week: 4th GF Red River — 4-1 Record — 45 pts. — Last Week: 3rd WF Horace — 4-0 Record — 9 pts. — Last Week: RV

Others receiving votes: Legacy 4-1, Dickinson 5-1, Bismarck High 4-3

Boys’ Class-AA Basketball Poll

Fargo North (12) — 6-0 Record — 83 pts. — Last Week: 1st Fargo Davies (3) — 4-0 Record — 65 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Minot (1) — 6-0 Record — 61 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Century (2) — 7-0 Record — 43 pts. — Last Week: 4th GF Central — 4-2 Record — 13 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others receiving votes: WF Sheyenne 4-2, Dickinson 4-2

