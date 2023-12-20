North Dakota Class-AA Basketball Polls hold steady
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is no change in the top five of the Class-AA Boys basketball poll, but that is not to say there is consensus among the voters of the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association because four of the five teams got first-place consideration.
Fargo North is tops in the boys’ poll and Minot remains number one in the girls’ poll.
Girls’ Class-AA Basketball Poll
- Minot (16) — 6-0 Record — 88 pts. — Last Week: 1st
- Fargo Davies — 4-0 Record — 63 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
- Century (2) — 7-0 Record — 51 pts. — Last Week: 4th
- GF Red River — 4-1 Record — 45 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
- WF Horace — 4-0 Record — 9 pts. — Last Week: RV
Others receiving votes: Legacy 4-1, Dickinson 5-1, Bismarck High 4-3
Boys’ Class-AA Basketball Poll
- Fargo North (12) — 6-0 Record — 83 pts. — Last Week: 1st
- Fargo Davies (3) — 4-0 Record — 65 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
- Minot (1) — 6-0 Record — 61 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
- Century (2) — 7-0 Record — 43 pts. — Last Week: 4th
- GF Central — 4-2 Record — 13 pts. — Last Week: 5th
Others receiving votes: WF Sheyenne 4-2, Dickinson 4-2
