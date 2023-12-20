NDDOT Name a Plow contest winners announced
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has named its “Name a Plow” contest winners.
Williston District: Alice Scooper
Minot District: Buzz Iceclear Devils
Lake District: Polar Patroler
Grand Forks District: Blizzard of OZ
Fargo District: Sno’ Problem
Valley City District: Drift Busters
Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie
Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie
North Dakota residents submitted 1,153 names for the contest.
Winners were chosen by NDDOT employees.
Winners will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named and have their snowplow name displayed on the plow throughout this winter season.
It’s the third straight year residents participated in the contest.
