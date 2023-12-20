NDDOT Name a Plow contest winners announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has named its “Name a Plow” contest winners.

Williston District: Alice Scooper

Minot District: Buzz Iceclear Devils

Lake District: Polar Patroler

Grand Forks District: Blizzard of OZ

Fargo District: Sno’ Problem

Valley City District: Drift Busters

Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie

Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie

North Dakota residents submitted 1,153 names for the contest.

Winners were chosen by NDDOT employees.

Winners will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named and have their snowplow name displayed on the plow throughout this winter season.

It’s the third straight year residents participated in the contest.

