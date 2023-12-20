Minot city busing hub relocation

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The city of Minot Transit Center is looking to relocate its central pick-up spot.

The busing hub is currently located at the Municipal Auditorium.

Transit Superintendent Brian Horinka said they want to move it less than a mile away and near the Renaissance parking lot.

Horinka said it’s their ideal spot because it’s more centrally located and advantageous for their tight timeframes.

“We looked at nine locations for a transit center, and of the nine locations we looked at, that area was the only one that checked all the boxes,” said Horinka.

The decision to relocate the busing hub was tabled at Monday’s city council meeting to discuss later.

