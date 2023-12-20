Man on plane accused of stealing $23K in cash from passengers

A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.
A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.(CNN, SCOOT AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man is accused of allegedly stealing more than $23,000 in cash on board a plane.

The 52-year-old Chinese national was on a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore on Dec. 16. An airline spokesperson said a passenger alerted the cabin crew about the suspected theft.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly stole from three separate passengers.

If convicted of theft, he could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

Scoot has warned crew and passengers to remain vigilant on board.

Cabin theft is more popular than you might think. In October, Hong Kong police said they saw a spike in thefts because of a credit card-stealing crime syndicate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Two injured in trailer home fire in Bismarck
Two injured in trailer home fire in Bismarck
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Dennis Belgarde
UPDATE: Mandan Police locate missing 72-year-old man
Two Bismarck men arrested for overdose death
Two Bismarck men arrested for overdose death

Latest News

A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
‘I don’t have my baby!’: 11-year-old killed while getting milk for mom
The tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that...
They’re almost here! McDonald’s launches Squishmallows Happy Meal
Donald LeDuc, who was previously convicted of a felony, was arrested for trying to by...
Man with criminal record tried to use fake state trooper ID to buy high-capacity magazines, police say