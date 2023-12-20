Maddock native gets a once-in-a-lifetime hunting experience

PIERCE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - When Spencer Olson went hunting last week in Pierce County he came across something unexpected, and it became a once-in-a-lifetime hunting experience.

Olson was bow hunting when he came across a deer dragging another already dead deer. The two were entangled together by their antlers.

He called the Game Warden, who gave him permission to use a salvage tag for the dead deer. Olson already had a bow tag for the live one.

“It is one of the things that makes hunting so great, you know. You never know what you’re going to come upon. It is always a chance of an opportunity like this that you just never know unless you’re out there,” said Olson.

Olson said he’s bringing them to Wild Things Taxidermy in Sheyenne and is going to make sausage.

He’s not sure how he wants to mount them yet.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.