KFYR-TV celebrates 70 years of broadcasting and viewership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday marked 70 years since KFYR-TV aired its first broadcast.

December 19, 1953, was the first broadcast on KFYR-TV, 70 years ago.

Howard Zent has been watching the station since it began and remembers those early broadcasts well. He recalls them in black and white, and that there were only three channels to turn to.

“I remember listening to the radio in like ‘52 and ‘53, and they would advertise KFYR Radio, KFYR-TV in ‘53,” said Zent.

Loyal viewers like Zent are the reason KFYR is still broadcasting today.

“It’s such a rich history of viewership, of clients that have been with us for a lot of years. We just have a responsibility to do another 70 years of excellence,” said Barry Schumaier, general manager of KFYR-TV.

KFYR-TV has been “Your News Leader” for many major stories, including those pivotal moments in our country’s history such as the Kennedy assassination, the moon landing and 9/11, moments when it seemed like time stood still and everyone was watching history unfold on the nearest TV screen.

“People remember that moment in television when everybody in the country and a lot of people around the world were watching one single event,” said Cliff Naylor, former KFYR-TV employee.

As Zent reflects on 70 years of KFYR-TV, there is one thing that goes through his mind.

“It’s miraculous how it’s innovated into something the way it is now, it’s just so good,” said Zent.

Even though the news does look a lot different than it did all of those years ago, there is one thing that has remained the same.

“How KFYR gathers and does the news. We have, of course, expanded what we are doing into various different platforms, which is completely new,” said Monica Hannan, anchor and managing editor at KFYR-TV.

As KFYR-TV looks ahead, our focus is still on the viewers.

“We need to meet our viewers where they need to be met. The clients and our owners don’t run the station, it’s really our viewers who dictate what our next move should be,” said Schumaier.

As we leave behind the past and move to the future, KFYR-TV will continue that promise of bringing you, the viewers, what you want to see.

KFYR-TV was the first television station in Bismarck.

