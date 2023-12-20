High-fat vs. low-fat milk: which is better?

Milk in a supermarket
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of people think low-fat milk is healthier, but the answer may not be so clear-cut.

Dietitian Rachel Iverson at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition said the answer is different for every person. An athlete may need that extra fat from whole milk, but someone who eats a lot of red meat may be better off choosing skim.

“So it’s really about who you are as a person. You can’t take these stories and say, ‘Oh, this was written, this one story was done, I should apply that to me,’ because nutrition should always be individualized,” Iverson said.

Iverson said it comes down to choosing how you want to get your daily recommended saturated fats.

