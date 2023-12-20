Crosby City Council President appointed Mayor

CROSBY, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Crosby has appointed a new mayor after the previous one stepped down weeks ago.

Council President Kjell Vassen was chosen to take over the position after a special meeting on Tuesday.

Vassen is a local Farmers Union insurance agent who was first appointed to the council in 2019 and was elected a year later. He says he is looking forward to learning his new role.

“I never really saw myself as being a mayor but in the meantime, I will finish out the term into June and try to do my best to keep the positive things we got going on in Crosby and moving in that direction,” said Vassen.

Vassen’s cousin, Troy Vassen, stepped down earlier this month after he said he planned to move outside of city limits.

Kjell will serve as mayor up to the June election. His councilman seat replacement will be chosen in January.

