Charges in Burleigh County for Ian Cramer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged Ian Cramer with theft, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after they say he stole a car and damaged Sanford Hospital’s ambulance bay doors on December 6.

Authorities say Cramer’s mother drove him to the hospital, and when she got out of the car he slid into the driver’s seat and rammed the bay doors open and drove off.

The hospital says it is about $12,000 to fix the doors.

Cramer is also charged with homicide for the death of 53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin relating to this incident.

