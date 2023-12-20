Charges in Burleigh County for Ian Cramer

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.(McLean County, N.D., Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged Ian Cramer with theft, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after they say he stole a car and damaged Sanford Hospital’s ambulance bay doors on December 6.

Authorities say Cramer’s mother drove him to the hospital, and when she got out of the car he slid into the driver’s seat and rammed the bay doors open and drove off.

The hospital says it is about $12,000 to fix the doors.

Cramer is also charged with homicide for the death of 53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin relating to this incident.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Two injured in trailer home fire in Bismarck
Two injured in trailer home fire in Bismarck
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Dennis Belgarde
UPDATE: Mandan Police locate missing 72-year-old man
Two Bismarck men arrested for overdose death
Two Bismarck men arrested for overdose death

Latest News

KFYR-TV 70 Years
KFYR-TV celebrates 70 years of broadcasting and viewership
First News at Ten
KFYR-TV celebrates 70 years of broadcasting and viewership
Alexander bond vote fails in 50-50 split.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Alexander bond vote fails in 50-50 split
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 12/19/23