Can a real Christmas tree benefit mental health?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some people, shopping for a Christmas tree is a hallmark holiday experience. Others prefer a fake tree. While both have their merits, the experience of shopping for a real Christmas tree could benefit your mental health.

They might look pretty similar, but the mental health benefits of shopping for a real Christmas tree versus a fake one are very different.

Dr. Chad Pierskalla conducted the study with his partner Dr. Dave McGill on how people recovered from mental fatigue based on how fascinated they were by the experience of shopping for a tree.

They say there are two kinds of fascination: hard fascination and soft fascination. An example of hard fascination is a loud noise catching your attention, while soft fascination is what we experience when a piece of art draws us in.

“That type of soft fascination is absolutely essential. Now both displays are fascinating, but again, the real interesting part of this is their contribution to recovery of mental fatigue was significantly different— I would even say substantially different,” Dr. Pierskalla said.

Participants watched two videos. One simulated shopping for a real tree while the other simulated shopping for a fake one. Their level of fascination was measured by the amount of time their attention was captured by the video and how mentally refreshed they felt.

Dennis Friesz, secretary of the Mandan Lions Club, sells real Christmas trees with the club each year. He said for a lot of people, the draw to real Christmas tree shopping comes from more than just fascination.

“Some of the people that come have been doing it every year, so it goes back to when they were children, and even before that. They have memories of coming to the Christmas tree lot, of the nice smells of the pine and firs and just walking around,” Friesz said.

Dr. Pierskalla said you’ll get similar benefits just by being around a real Christmas tree display too.

If you want a real Christmas tree next year, Friesz said the best time to get one is right after Thanksgiving.

