Williston Basin School District continues gathering input for upcoming elementary school bond

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District wants to pass a bond vote for the first time since reorganization. They’re hoping new buildings can alleviate the overcrowding issue in the elementary schools.

Inside the kitchen at Hagan Elementary, a room that used to store dry storage is now repurposed into a Title 1 room. The hallways contain desks for students who need personalized instruction, including speech classes. Even their former music room has been set up to fit four title spaces.

Principal Audra Zimmerman said they have to be creative with their space to keep up with the growing school population. It’s also what she wants the public to know that they are dealing with on an everyday basis.

“It’s like an uphill battle to try and educate our students because we don’t have the space,” said Zimmerman.

The Williston Basin School District is hoping a bond for two elementary schools will free up space for the existing ones. According to a recent survey, 79 percent of nearly 1,100 respondents say they would support it.

“They are very favorable in our direction as a school district and for the building of two new elementary schools,” said Richard Faidley, Superintendent.

Getting over the 60 percent threshold has always been a challenge. During the community forum on Monday, some mentioned concerns with cost, staffing and lack of faith in the district’s leaders.

“We’ve given you quite a bit of money and now you want more money, but are you spending it wisely? Are you fiscally responsible? I would like to see [the school board] make their case,” said one Williston resident.

Faidley said input received over a pair of community and staff forums will be presented to the school board on January 8. The expectation is that the board will approve a bond election sometime in the spring.

Faidley estimates around $70 million will be bonded with an additional $20 million through the district’s building fund.

