Two injured in trailer home fire in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were injured and four pets died in a trailer home fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Bismarck Fire Department received the call around 1:20 p.m. for a fire at a home on North 19th Street.

By the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming out of the back end of the trailer home.

Everyone was out of the home when the fire crews arrived.

One person was brought to the hospital for injuries and another was treated on scene, and four pets died during the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the rear bedroom with smoke damage throughout the house.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.