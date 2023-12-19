Two injured in trailer home fire in Bismarck

By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were injured and four pets died in a trailer home fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Bismarck Fire Department received the call around 1:20 p.m. for a fire at a home on North 19th Street.

By the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming out of the back end of the trailer home.

Everyone was out of the home when the fire crews arrived.

One person was brought to the hospital for injuries and another was treated on scene, and four pets died during the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the rear bedroom with smoke damage throughout the house.

