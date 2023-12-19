Two fishermen rescued from Lake Ashtabula

Lake Ashtabula ice rescue
Lake Ashtabula ice rescue(NewsDakota.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Two men had to be rescued after a sheet of ice broke away from the shore of Lake Ashtabula over the weekend. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson says the men were out fishing Saturday night when it happened.

“They were fishing and heard a loud crack, bang,” Magnuson says. “They went out and looked a little bit later and ice was gone from the shore to about 100 yards out into the lake.”

Due to poor phone service, the stranded fishermen ended up putting a message out on Facebook as a call for help. Rescue crews responded to the west side of Lake Ashtabula just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday, and had to cross about 100 yards of open water to get to the men.

The two men were on stable ice, but Magnuson says the challenge was getting to them. Two rescue divers put on their wetsuits, just in case, but Magnuson says no one ended up in the water.

A boat was launched into the open water and the fire chief says a lot of rope was used.

“You get that far out and you have to be sure our people are tethered on ropes and the boat is on a rope, we got ropes all over the place. Then of course, once we get them in the boat, we have to make sure they are safe. It gets to be a really long process.”

The rescue took more than two hours. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

