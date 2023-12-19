Two Bismarck men arrested for overdose death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police have arrested two Bismarck men accused of supplying the drugs that caused a man’s death.

Prosecutors say text messages showed Harlan Kastrow and Dustin Sapot supplied drugs to Josh Crowley, who was arrested earlier this month.

Their transaction is connected to the death of a man who died at the hospital with fentanyl and THC in his system.

