Two Bismarck men arrested for overdose death
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police have arrested two Bismarck men accused of supplying the drugs that caused a man’s death.
Prosecutors say text messages showed Harlan Kastrow and Dustin Sapot supplied drugs to Josh Crowley, who was arrested earlier this month.
Their transaction is connected to the death of a man who died at the hospital with fentanyl and THC in his system.
