Standing Rock students put on radio show

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Standing Rock Community High School are using their voices to talk to their friends and neighbors through the student-led Warrior Radio Show.

The show airs on KLND 89.5 FM, the Community Radio for the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Nations.

From set up to the production of the show the students do it as a team.

Everyone has a place at this table.

Jazmine Jeffries has been a part of the radio show for four years and was one of the original five who started it.

Standing Rock Community High School students put on Warrior Radio Show (KFYR-TV)

“But I know it’s helped me communicate more, it’s helped me socialize more than I did before because I used to be real quiet, and now, ever since then, I’ve been part of the radio show. My voice has been going up. I’ve been more confident. I show my leadership more,” said Jeffries.

As students grab the microphone, they are given a voice for their school and community and are one step closer to their dreams.

“It gives purpose to some of their dreams. It gives them some reality to some of their dreams. They think about things that they’d like to do. Well, here’s an opportunity to see how their creativity can come forward,” said Assistant Principal Annette Munoz.

A student in Ms. Fleck’s transition program had the dream of being a radio personality after graduation, and Ms. Fleck collaborated with KLND to make it a reality.

“To see them grow from the beginning to where they are now: how they’re able to take a script and go with it and do their parts and then add and then work as a team to make the radio show be a success,” said Colette Fleck, transition teacher.

Standing Rock Community High School students put on Warrior Radio Show (KFYR-TV)

Fleck said she is very proud of how far they’ve come.

The students go live in her classroom at 10 a.m. on Mondays twice a month.

“From having a team here, putting it on, to them just doing it all by themselves. Like, we don’t even have to show up. If they want to go on they just call and say ‘Hey, can we go on at 10?’” said John BraveBull, KLND Station Manager.

The students cover whatever topics they are interested in but also get to bond with their peers.

“And I went to join my cousin, cuz I love spending time with him,” said Titan Red Horn, a sophomore.

Sophomore Hoksila Joshua is one of the producers, and he loves telling jokes on air.

“I kind of make it into my own comedy, but it always had comedy in it. But I just like telling jokes, so I’d tell it in a funny way,” said Joshua.

He is just one of the many students getting the chance for their voices to be heard.

It is the fourth year the radio show has aired, and the students said the community looks forward to their updates.

Standing Rock Community High School students put on Warrior Radio Show (KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.