Salvation Army short on Christmas fundraiser goals

Someone donating to a Salvation Army kettle
Someone donating to a Salvation Army kettle(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Salvation Army is struggling to meet its Christmas collection goals.

The organization said so far it’s about halfway to its $120,000 goal for Christmas kettles this year. It’s also about halfway to its overall Christmas goal of $450,000 donated in general. For about three years now, the Salvation Army said it hasn’t met its donation goals.

“We won’t totally cut back everything, we’ll just cut back on how much we’re able to give. It might mean rather than paying a full month’s rent, we pay a part of rent or part of a utility bill or whatever to make the dollars stretch so that we’re helping the families who are desperately in need,” said Major Nelson De La Vergne, Salvation Army’s corp officer.

He said the donations received through the Christmas fundraisers usually get the organization through the first part of the year.

“We’ll do our best with what we have. That’s what we do: we do the best with what we are given and make it stretch as far as we can,” De La Vergne said.

He said the charity appreciates the community and donors, and it also wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.

You can scan the QR code to donate to the Salvation Army directly.

You can scan the QR code to donate to the Salvation Army directly.
You can scan the QR code to donate to the Salvation Army directly.(KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball winner
$150,000 Powerball prize won in Bismarck
Dennis Belgarde
UPDATE: Mandan Police locate missing 72-year-old man
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Bond remains at half a million dollars for Ian Cramer after second court appearance
Mammoth tusk found near Beulah
Mammoth bones found near Beulah by coal miners
Minot Public School board has offered the position of superintendent to Dr. Scott Faul.
Minot Public Schools offers superintendent position to Dr. Scott Faul after unanimous vote

Latest News

Standing Rock Community High School students put on Warrior Radio Show
Standing Rock students put on radio show
A female wolf pup is seen in North Park, Colo, in this February 2022 photograph. A handful of...
Colorado releases first 5 wolves in reintroduction plan approved by voters to chagrin of ranchers
Tile room at Hagan Elementary
Williston Basin School District continues gathering input for upcoming elementary school bond
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 12/19/2023