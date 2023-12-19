Salvation Army short on Christmas fundraiser goals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Salvation Army is struggling to meet its Christmas collection goals.

The organization said so far it’s about halfway to its $120,000 goal for Christmas kettles this year. It’s also about halfway to its overall Christmas goal of $450,000 donated in general. For about three years now, the Salvation Army said it hasn’t met its donation goals.

“We won’t totally cut back everything, we’ll just cut back on how much we’re able to give. It might mean rather than paying a full month’s rent, we pay a part of rent or part of a utility bill or whatever to make the dollars stretch so that we’re helping the families who are desperately in need,” said Major Nelson De La Vergne, Salvation Army’s corp officer.

He said the donations received through the Christmas fundraisers usually get the organization through the first part of the year.

“We’ll do our best with what we have. That’s what we do: we do the best with what we are given and make it stretch as far as we can,” De La Vergne said.

He said the charity appreciates the community and donors, and it also wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.

You can scan the QR code to donate to the Salvation Army directly.

